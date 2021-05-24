Delhi

‘Delhiites being looted due to govt. negligence’

The BJP on Monday alleged that the average Delhi citizen was cheated and looted by hospitals in the past 15 months due to alleged mismanagement and negligence of the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra alleged that the Delhi government had been patronising a “nexus” both overtly and covertly.

“When the pandemic was setting its feet fast in the Capital and the matter about private hospitals fleecing people in the name of treatment came to the fore, at the intervention of Centre, the State government issued a circular fixing rates for beds in these hospitals,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Delhiites are facing COVID-19 on the one hand, black marketing in the name of treatment on the other. Oxygen concentrators were selling at ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh per piece. Similarly, oxygen cylinders, which should be refilled for just ₹350 to ₹400, were being refilled for ₹5,000 to ₹30,000,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

