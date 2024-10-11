Delhi zoo’s lone African elephant Shankar released from chains

The Delhi zoo's lone African elephant, Shankar, walked freely in his enclosure after being released from chains on Friday (October 11, 2024), the Ministry of Environment said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh had reviewed Shankar's health and habitat conditions on Wednesday with officials from the Environment Ministry and experts from Vantara, the Jamnagar-based wildlife facility of the Reliance Group.

On Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had suspended the membership of the Delhi zoo due to concerns over Shankar’s welfare, as he had been living without a companion and “kept in chains”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry said in a statement on Friday (October 11, 2024) that Shankar was seen walking freely in his enclosure after being released from chains.

Mr. Singh shared a video on his official X account and said, "Following my visit to the zoo on October 9 and meeting Shankar, the lone African elephant, we brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar, and expert veterinary doctors.

"I am happy to share that Shankar is finally free from chains. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the team — including Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr Adrian from South Africa, and Michael from the Philippines — rehabilitation is progressing as per the action plan." The Minister's initiative aimed at improving Shankar's health includes 24/7 behavioural monitoring by veterinary experts and mahouts, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar was freed from his chains without any medication. Experts will continue to observe his behaviour over the next few days to ensure smooth progress, while zoo staff and mahouts will receive special training to interact with him, it added.

A personalised diet and activity plan for Shankar will be created based on his behaviour and daily routine, the ministry said.

Singh also consulted with Michael, a mahout from the Philippines, via video conference to check on Shankar's well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Shankar appeared more relaxed, indicating positive developments in his rehabilitation, according to the statement.

Zimbabwe had gifted the elephant to then President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. Shankar was brought to India and has been housed at the Delhi zoo ever since.

Shankar has been alone since his companion, another African elephant named Bambai, died in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

CZA Member Secretary Sanjay Shukla earlier told PTI that Botswana has agreed to provide an African female elephant to be paired with Shankar.

"Shankar and his companion will be kept at the Delhi zoo as per global standards," he had said.

According to zoo officials, Zimbabwe has also agreed to provide a female African elephant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.