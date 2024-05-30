Delhi Zoo’s animals to be fed ice cream, kheer to help beat the heat

In view of the severe heatwave prevailing over the Capital, the National Zoological Park has introduced several changes in its enclosures to ensure the well-being of animals, zoo authorities said on Thursday.

At present, the zoo, which is divided into 20 pockets, houses 1,200 animals, including carnivores, herbivores, reptiles, and birds. Some of the new measures to help keep the inmates cool include dietary changes, multiple daily baths, fans and coolers in enclosures, and constant running water, Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo director, told The Hindu.

The animals are being fed a variety of cool treats, including watermelon, melon, cucumber, and fruit-based ice cream, as well as regular drinks made of glucose and cold water, Mr. Kumar said. They are also being served kheer. Frozen meat is being given to carnivorous animals, who are being fed 20% less food compared to their winter diet to help their digestive systems adapt to the heat.

Meanwhile, sprinklers and coolers have been placed inside all enclosures. The bear enclosure, in particular, is equipped with over 50 coolers. Mr. Kumar added that running water is available in all the enclosures, which have pools, and stagnant water is regularly pumped out and disinfected.

“Our three elephants — Shankar, Hiragaj, and Rajalakshmi — are being bathed thrice a day using a pressure pump. They also enjoy mud baths. Our rhinos — Anjhuha and Maheshwari — are bathed twice,” said the zoo director, adding that birds like emus and ostriches are bathed once daily.

Reptiles, like crocodiles and turtles, have been provided sheds. Wet gunny bags have also been put inside snake enclosures to better monitor heat through a thermometer, he said.

He added that zoo authorities are also working on modernising their enclosures by installing censors to detect temperature and humidity. “This will help us better understand how ventilation can be provided. Talks are on, and we will implement the measure soon,” said Mr. Kumar.

Heat-related illness

“Recently, an old bear fell sick, and we suspect it was due to the heat. He was treated at our veterinary hospital and his health improved. However, we have emergency medical services and life-saving medicines on hand, and all the animals here are able to adapt to the heat,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that no deaths have taken place solely due to the heat.

He added that as heatwaves are becoming increasingly extreme every year, a set of doctors are studying the behavioural changes of all the animals at the zoo. “Zoo officials will study data from 2023 and 2024 to understand if there was any change,” he said.