Delhi zoo welcomes cobras, pythons, gharials

In two exchange programmes with two other zoos, the Delhi zoo has got 19 snakes, including Indian cobras and Rock Pythons, a pair of ‘gharial’ (long snout crocodile), and a pair of wolf.

The National Zoological Park, commonly known as the Delhi zoo, now has a total of 27 snakes and it had only eight before the exchange happened, officials said.

The zoo has obtained four Indian cobras, five rock pythons, two monitor lizards, four rat snakes, two common sand boa and two red sand boa.

“We got the snakes on August 26 and in return we have given them six red jungle fowl, six painted stork among other animals,” a zoo official said.

“Though the snakes are in the enclosure, it is not put for public viewing yet,” the official added.

Officials also said that the Delhi zoo had more snakes earlier and as numbers kept on decreasing, the exchange programme was conducted.

The Delhi zoo had obtained the pair of ‘gharial’ and the pair of wolves from Jaipur zoo and gave a pair of hippopotamus in return.

Earlier programme

In July, the Delhi zoo had got a male white tiger in another such exchange programme with the Lucknow zoo.