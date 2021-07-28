Delhi zoo to get three lions

New Delhi

The National Zoological Park, popularly known as Delhi zoo, is expected to soon get three lions in an animal exchange programme, said officials.

“We have got the exchange approved. It will be executed by end of August or September,” zoo director Ramesh Pandey said.

The Central Zoo Authority has approved the exchange of one lion and two lionesses from Gujarat to Delhi, officials said.

The NZP is scheduled to reopen on August 1 and bookings can be done online from July 31.