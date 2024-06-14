ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Zoo to add extra CCTVs in animal enclosures after chinkara death

Published - June 14, 2024 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Water being sprinkled on white bucks and chinkaras on a hot summer day | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

After a fight between two male chinkaras led to the death of one of the animals, Delhi Zoo authorities have announced its plans to add more CCTV cameras in the animal enclosures.

Several measures have been taken after the incident to enhance animal safety and monitoring, Delhi Zoo director Sanjeev Kumar said, adding they are also working to reduce their response time through advanced technology and optimal use of manpower. The plan to increase CCTV cameras will expand coverage in animal areas so that there is quicker information relay during emergencies, he added.

The fight between two male chinkaras occurred on June 1.

According to Mr. Kumar, such conflicts among animals are not uncommon. For dominance, males often engage in fights both in the wild and in zoo conditions, he said. However, in this case, the fight led to a severe intestinal injury in the affected male and although it was rushed to the hospital, it succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The surviving chinkara, which sustained minor injuries, has been kept in an enclosure with other animals, including one born last month.

He also said that the authorities cannot change the animals’ core behaviour, but can strive to prevent such incidents from escalating.

The Delhi Zoo authorities have said that diseases that can endanger the entire species are a bigger threat than individual fights among animals.

Following the death of the male chinkara, the Delhi Zoo now has three male chinkaras and five female ones.

