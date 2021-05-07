Delhi zoo sends samples of animals for test

New Delhi

07 May 2021 23:47 IST

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly “as a precautionary measure”.

Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said all protocols are being followed as per the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority.

“We are vigilant and doing the needful. Samples of some animals, including a lion, have been sent to IVRI. Nothing adverse has been informed or reported so far. Detailed reports are awaited,” he said in a statement.

“The animals have not shown any COVID-19 symptom. Samples have been collected as a precautionary measure,” Mr. Pandey said, without elaborating.

Sanitisation drills at the zoo have been going on since the pandemic began last year.

“After COVID-19 phase, the zoo went through avian influenza sanitisation drills and now all protocols are being followed for SARS-COV-2,” he said.

India has four designated COVID-19 testing centres for captive animals, of which the IVRI is one.