Delhi

Delhi zoo sends samples of animals for test

Three days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi zoo on Friday said it has sent samples of some animals, including a lion, to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly “as a precautionary measure”.

Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said all protocols are being followed as per the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority.

“We are vigilant and doing the needful. Samples of some animals, including a lion, have been sent to IVRI. Nothing adverse has been informed or reported so far. Detailed reports are awaited,” he said in a statement.

“The animals have not shown any COVID-19 symptom. Samples have been collected as a precautionary measure,” Mr. Pandey said, without elaborating.

Sanitisation drills at the zoo have been going on since the pandemic began last year.

“After COVID-19 phase, the zoo went through avian influenza sanitisation drills and now all protocols are being followed for SARS-COV-2,” he said.

India has four designated COVID-19 testing centres for captive animals, of which the IVRI is one.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 11:47:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-zoo-sends-samples-of-animals-for-test/article34510173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY