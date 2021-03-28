Delhi zoo may get three more tigers for breeding

Ostriches and chinkaras to be added

The Delhi zoo may soon get three tigers from Chennai and Nagpur for “breeding purposes” under an animal exchange programme, officials said on Saturday.

Director Ramesh Pandey said they have proposed to bring a pair of tigers from Gorewada zoo in Nagpur, while another male tiger is likely to be brought in from Chennai. A Royal Bengal tigress was brought from Kanpur for breeding proposes in November last year.

The Delhi zoo is a participating zoo for the ‘Conservation Breeding Programme’ of the Bengal Tiger.

At present, the Delhi zoo has seven tigers, including five white tigers, he said.

“A pair of Sloth Bears from the Nagpur facility is also on the cards,” the director said. One pair each of ostriches and chinkaras will arrive from Chandigarh this month. The Delhi zoo is scheduled to reopen for public on April 1.