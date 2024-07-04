GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Zoo implements Ayurvedic remedies to keep animals disease-free in monsoon

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:31 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 11:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors admire one of the elephants at the Delhi Zoo.

Visitors admire one of the elephants at the Delhi Zoo. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Zoo authorities have introduced a number of natural methods to protect animals from bacterial and vector-borne diseases amid the monsoon, said zoo officials on Thursday.

“Necessary measures have been taken to keep the animals safe during the rainy season, including Ayurvedic and Indian home remedies like neem oil, turmeric and quicklime, which ought to protect them from insects like mosquitoes, midges and fleas,” Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar told The Hindu.

While neem oil is a herbal disinfectant and fly repellant, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which will help treat itchy skin conditions, infections, wounds, foot sores and lesions to expedite healing, he added.

“The zoo authorities will also sprinkle quicklime in areas that are experiencing waterlogging to prevent them from becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Mr. Kumar said.

The zoo, among several other areas, witnessed power outages after the torrential downpour in the Capital last week. “The outages occurred after floodwater breached the zoo’s boundary wall from the Sundernagar side and inundated the substation, causing damage to the transformer. The authorities have fixed the broken boundary wall and other repairs are under way,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that barriers are being installed to ensure that floodwater does not reach animal enclosures.

“The zoo is also planning to purchase an additional generator, which will solely be used for gate operations, WiFi, control room and CCTV operations,” he said.

