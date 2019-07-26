Delhi zoo holds competition on tiger conservation

The National Zoological Park on Thursday organised different competitions for students to raise awareness on tiger conservation, ahead of International Tiger Day on July 29. About 200 students and their teachers took part in story writing, painting, and poster making, and quiz competition organised on the theme of “Tiger Conservation”.

The celebrations were done in collaboration with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) & Wildlife Trust of India.

Renu Singh, director, NZP planted saplings with Shri Nishant Verma, DIGF, NTCA in the zoo premises. Riaz Ahmad Khan, curator (education) of the zoo shared information to the students about tigers and also explained the function of zoo.

It was held before the International Tiger Day as the central government has planned other programmes on July 29.