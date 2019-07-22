Delhi zoo gets a male white tiger

The Delhi zoo on Monday got a male white tiger in an exchange programme with Lucknow zoo. The Delhi zoo will now initiate the process to transfer a female white tiger, Geeta, to Lucknow.

The white tiger, Vijay, about three years old, reached the zoo on Monday night. Before the exchange, the Delhi zoo had seven white tigers: five females and two males. “We opted for the swap as most of the white tigers we had were siblings and the survival rate of a cub is less if they mate. Now we have a new bloodline and it will help in breeding,” said a zoo official.

The zoo had initiated the process for the exchange about seven months ago.