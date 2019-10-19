Delhi zoo director Renu Singh gets transfer order

The Union Environment Ministry transferred Delhi Zoo director Renu Singh, hours after she led a successful operation to rescue a differently abled man who leapt into the enclosure of a lion at the zoo.

Ms. Singh, a 1997-batch IFS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been shifted to the Ministry as Deputy Inspector General of Forests. She was appointed as the first female director of the Delhi zoo on March 2, 2017.

Suneesh Buxy, a 1998-batch IFS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been given the additional charge of the Delhi zoo director “till a regular incumbent is appointed”.