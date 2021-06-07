‘Delhi youth travelling 100 km to get vaccinated’

The youth of Delhi is now travelling 100 km to get vaccinated as it has been two weeks since the stock of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines depleted in the national capital for the 18-44 age group, said AAP leader Atishi said on Sunday.

The Centre said it will provide a fresh supply of vaccines for the said age group on June 10. She requested the Union government during the daily vaccine bulletin to provide vaccines for the group as several people will soon be due for their second dose.

“It is becoming a serious issue as a lot of people in the 18-44 group are nearing their date for the second dose. We are also hearing reports that people are travelling 100-200 km to Meerut, Bulandshahr to get their shots because there are no vaccines in Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that when youth gets vaccinated in large numbers, the 45+ age group will also be encouraged to come out. “Seeing the youth getting vaccinated will also reduce their hesitancy to vaccinate,” she said.