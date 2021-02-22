Delhi youth held for killing minor who refused to marry him

NEW DELHI:

22 February 2021 12:28 IST

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl since she refused to marry him, police said on Monday.

The accused identified as Laik Khan has been arrested from Hardoi, police said.

On Friday night, police said, the accused hammered the minor to death at her residence in Begumpur area before fleeing the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

The girl's family told police that Laik had been pursuing her for marriage but she had been refusing. Both the victim and the accused's family had known each other for years because they were earlier neighbours in Bawana.