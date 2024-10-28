Delhi WTPs affected by Haryana’s industrial waste, DJB says

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Vinay Mishra on Sunday said that contamination from Haryana’s industrial waste has affected the functioning of Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), which have been operating far below capacity.

“It should be noted that with the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar WTPs affected due to maintenance in the Upper Ganga Canal till October 30, these plants have been taking water from the Yamuna during this period, and have been affected due to ammonia in the river water, resulting in around 30% reduction in their water production,” he said.

Water supply in central and south Delhi would be affected due to it, an official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that its regrettable that Delhi government has failed to ensure proper water supply for the people of the Capital

“Delhiites have been experiencing acute water shortage for the last several months despite good monsoon. As the festive season has come around, the shortage & water cuts are increasing,” he said.

