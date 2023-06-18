Delhi would’ve been safest had law and order been under AAP govt, says Kejriwal after 2 women shot dead

June 18, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 18 said the national capital would have been the safest place had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lieutenant Governor.

His remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in R K Puram in southwest Delhi on June 18 morning.

The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), police said. Police said they received a call around 4.40 a.m. from the victims’ brother saying that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, “Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot and shifted to SJ hospital where they died.” Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims’ brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, he said.

“We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway to nab the suspects,” the DCP said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law and order situation in Delhi are hatching conspiracy to take control of Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

"Had the law and order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.

The AAP had on earlier occasions too attacked Lt Governor V. K. Saxena over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.