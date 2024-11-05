Delhi women to get monthly stipend of ₹1,000 soon: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will soon start giving ₹1,000 as monthly stipend to women above 18 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former CM made the announcement during his padayatra in the city’s Model Town and Timarpur areas. The scheme — Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana —was announced by the AAP government during the tabling of its budget for 2024-25.

Mr. Kejriwal also spoke about his party’s commitment to providing high-quality public services. He accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the BJP of halting several welfare programmes.

He said, “The L-G was running the government in the city for six months when I was in jail. Why did he not run the government in such a way that people would have said that they wanted the L-G and not Kejriwal?”

He also accused the BJP of opposing the monthly financial assistance scheme. “They criticise free electricity, water, education, and health care, claiming I am wasting money. But I am spending it on people, not stealing it from them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.