Delhi women to get monthly stipend of ₹1,000 soon: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will soon start giving ₹1,000 as monthly stipend to women above 18 years of age.

The former CM made the announcement during his padayatra in the city’s Model Town and Timarpur areas. The scheme — Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana —was announced by the AAP government during the tabling of its budget for 2024-25.

Mr. Kejriwal also spoke about his party’s commitment to providing high-quality public services. He accused Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the BJP of halting several welfare programmes.

He said, “The L-G was running the government in the city for six months when I was in jail. Why did he not run the government in such a way that people would have said that they wanted the L-G and not Kejriwal?”

He also accused the BJP of opposing the monthly financial assistance scheme. “They criticise free electricity, water, education, and health care, claiming I am wasting money. But I am spending it on people, not stealing it from them,” he said.