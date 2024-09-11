Delhi witnesses light rain, more showers expected till friday, IMD issues alert

The national capital woke up to cloudy skies followed by light rainfall on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city.

According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet in the coming days. It may cause incidents of waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

Earlier on Sunday (September 8), parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging after a spell of rain. In Mundka, vehicles struggled to move through waterlogged roads, resulting in traffic congestion. The downpour on Saturday evening provided relief from the humid weather in the national capital.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Ajmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week. Several areas, especially low-lying ones, were submerged, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded roads. Traffic congestion worsened the situation as key routes were impacted by the flooding.

The IMD has also provided a regional forecast for northwest India. According to their prediction, "Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh; isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during September 11 to 13, and Haryana on September 12. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Haryana during September 11 to 14, and Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during September 11 to 15."

