GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi witnesses light rain, more showers expected till friday, IMD issues alert

IMD has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city

Published - September 11, 2024 09:42 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
A truck seen stuck in the heavy water logged due to heavy rain, under Dwarka Expressway flyover in Delhi on Wednesday morning. September 11, 2024.

A truck seen stuck in the heavy water logged due to heavy rain, under Dwarka Expressway flyover in Delhi on Wednesday morning. September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The national capital woke up to cloudy skies followed by light rainfall on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city.

According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet in the coming days. It may cause incidents of waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.

Earlier on Sunday (September 8), parts of Delhi experienced waterlogging after a spell of rain. In Mundka, vehicles struggled to move through waterlogged roads, resulting in traffic congestion. The downpour on Saturday evening provided relief from the humid weather in the national capital.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Ajmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week. Several areas, especially low-lying ones, were submerged, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded roads. Traffic congestion worsened the situation as key routes were impacted by the flooding.

The IMD has also provided a regional forecast for northwest India. According to their prediction, "Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh; isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during September 11 to 13, and Haryana on September 12. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Haryana during September 11 to 14, and Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during September 11 to 15."

Published - September 11, 2024 09:42 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / weather / weather news / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.