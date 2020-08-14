Delhi witnesses heaviest rainfall this monsoon

New Delhi

14 August 2020 00:06 IST

Cloudy skies, more rain forecast till Wednesday: IMD

The Capital witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 24 hours this monsoon, resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement at different parts of the city on Thursday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung weather station recorded 68 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Rainfall of intensity below 15.6 mm is considered “light”, between 15.6 and 64.4 mm “moderate”, and 64.5 mm and above is “heavy”. Ayanagar station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, Palam station 93.6 mm, and Ridge station 84.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 a.m. “Rainfall was reported at 8.40 p.m. on Wednesday and it has been raining since then with breaks till morning,” an official at the weather office said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of moderate rain/thundershowers,” reads IMD’s forecast for the city on Friday. Cloudy skies and rainfall are predicted every day in the city till Wednesday and the city has been placed in yellow alert till Monday.

“Waterlogging reported on Raja Garden flyover and Mayapuri flyover both carriageways,” Delhi Police said in a tweet on Thursday morning. “Due to heavy rain, a drain has been damaged near Khaira village T point on Dhansa road where underground metro work is going on. For safety point of view traffic movement has been closed on 200-m stretch of that portion of Dhansa road,” another tweet at 11.30 a.m. read.

Waterlogging and tree felling were reported in several parts of the city. In South Delhi, the SDMC water logging was reported in Dwaraka sector 3, Jhuljhuli village, Matiala village, Vasant Kunj, at the WHO building in ITO, near the Okhla Mandi and other places. Tree felling was reported in Janakpuri, panchasheel park, dakshin puri, Sheikh Sarai, hauz khas enclave, jangpura extn., Lajpat nagar-3,

In North Delhi, the area civic body reported parts of fallen buildings or dangerous constructions were reported at Ashoka Basti, Anand Market, Ajmeri Gate, Swaroop Nagar, Pahar ganj, Karol Bagh, Pandav Nagar, Omkar Nagar. Apart from this tree felling was reported at seven places and water-logging at a total of 41 places.

From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Thursday, 15.6 mm rain was recorded in Safdarjung weather station, as per IMD.