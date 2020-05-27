Delhi

Delhi witnesses 792 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day jump

People gathered outside a bank to withdraw money at Vivek Vihar during the complete lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in East Delhi on April 17, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
Staff Reporter New Delhi: 27 May 2020 13:48 IST
Updated: 27 May 2020 14:20 IST

Fifteen more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 303

Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 15,257, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

This — 792 cases — is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. On Wednesday, cases have crossed the 15,000 mark and deaths 300.

Fifteen more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 303, as per the bulletin. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 15,257 cases, 7,264 people have recovered and there are 7,690 active cases.

