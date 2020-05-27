Delhi witnesses 792 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day jump

Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 15,257, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

This — 792 cases — is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, 15 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 303, as per the bulletin. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 15,257 cases, 7,264 people have recovered and there are 7,690 active cases.