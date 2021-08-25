Delhi will soon get freedom from waterlogging: Kejriwal

A rickshaw puller struggles on a flooded road under the Shalimar Bagh railway bridge after a heavy spell of rain in Delhi. file photo

New Delhi

25 August 2021 01:08 IST

CM says work on drainage master plan is being expedited

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan following which he stated that the Capital would soon “get freedom from waterlogging” as work related to the policy was being expedited. He added that necessary changes suggested by IIT-Delhi will be implemented to bolster the city’s drainage system and that it will be further enhanced to deal with heavy rainfall.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal instructed officers to implement solutions on the ground level in order to make the drainage system foolproof. He also directed them to take up specific projects to implement solutions for fixing slopes of drains, connecting storm drains to larger drainage system and similar problems, adding that consultants will be roped in to plan and present project reports for all drainage lines to expedite implementation of the projects.

“The drainage system will be further bolstered and made foolproof. Officers should conduct studies and find solutions for each and every storm drain and sewer system. Every gap in the drainage system of Delhi has to be plugged,” the CM said.

“If there is a fault in the slope of a drain, it needs to be fixed. If any drain is a dead end, it needs to be corrected. A proper plan should be chalked out for connecting smaller drains with the large drainage lines,” he added.

Heavy rainfall

According to the government, officials have been instructed to implement changes keeping in mind heavy rainfall, so that any instances of waterlogging can be dealt with.

A majority of the estimated 2,846 drains in Delhi, with a combined length of about 3,692 km, fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). The objectives of the drainage plan include formulation of a policy for the city for about 30-35 years compatible with the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 for improvement of its drainage within a fixed time frame.

A technical expert committee has been working to decide design parameters and technical inputs such as rainfall intensity, return period, run-off coefficient, retention period for the drainage plan, while experts from IIT-Delhi have been roped in to analyse the drainage systems and suggest solutions.

To enhance the drainage system, studies were also conducted using digital modelling of the physical drainage systems of the city.

The recommendations for the plan include ensuring no encroachments, sewage, solid or construction waste is allowed into storm drains; effectiveness of desilting of drains with public display of desilting schedules; rejuvenation of water bodies; and flood monitoring using sensors to improve flood management.