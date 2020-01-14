Delhi will be no-fly zone ahead of R-Day

Delhi will turn into a no-fly zone for nearly two hours for a period of seven days ahead of the Republic Day parade here.
This will also mean that the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the city will see no flights within this time frame. The Airports Authority of India has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) barring landings or take-offs between 10.35 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. on January 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26.
Nearly 140 flights will have to be suspended per day, as the airport sees nearly 70 flight movements per hour.
“Since this is an annual ritual, airlines are aware of this requirement and plan their schedule accordingly,” an airport official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.