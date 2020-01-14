Delhi

Delhi will be no-fly zone ahead of R-Day

Delhi will turn into a no-fly zone for nearly two hours for a period of seven days ahead of the Republic Day parade here.

This will also mean that the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the city will see no flights within this time frame. The Airports Authority of India has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) barring landings or take-offs between 10.35 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. on January 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26.

Nearly 140 flights will have to be suspended per day, as the airport sees nearly 70 flight movements per hour.

“Since this is an annual ritual, airlines are aware of this requirement and plan their schedule accordingly,” an airport official said.

