‘Delhi water supply will soon be at par with capital cities across the world,’ says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi

26 September 2020 13:01 IST

The Delhi CM stated that the hiring of a consultant for the Delhi Jal Board by the Delhi government was aimed at better water management

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday refuted allegations that the water supply was being privatised in the national capital, stating that the hiring of a consultant for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by the Delhi government was aimed at better water management.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, 930 million gallons of water were produced in Delhi every day which meant 176 litres were available for consumption for each of the city’s 2 crore residents.

“The water supply in Delhi will soon be at par with capital cities across the world. There will soon be accountability for each drop of water in Delhi,” he said addressing a digital briefing.

On the one hand, he said, the Delhi government was talking to other State governments to make more water available to the capital and on the other it was seeking to improve water management in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday had accused the Delhi government of attempting to hand over the Delhi Jal Board to private companies as a result of 6 years of its failure at providing quality potable water to citizens round the clock. “Under the pretext of private companies, the Kejriwal government is looking for an option to escape from its responsibilities,” he had alleged.

“We are only hiring a consultant for this purpose. All allegations by the opposition regarding what they allege is privatisation of water in Delhi are wrong. I’m against such privatisation of water myself,” Mr. Kejriwal said.