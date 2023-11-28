HamberMenu
Delhi Water Minister Atishi expresses her strong displeasure in a communication to Delhi Jal Board CEO 

November 28, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Minister has sought the L-G’s intervention for the release of funds. File Photo SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Minister has sought the L-G's intervention for the release of funds. File Photo SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

On October 27, 2023, Water Minister Atishi wrote to the Delhi Jal Board CEO demanding immediate action after receiving complaints of dirty water from residents of New Friend’s colony, according to AAP sources. 

The senior AAP leader wrote to the DJB CEO stating “Heads must roll if residents of Delhi are getting dirty water”.  However, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva countered this by stating that the people of Delhi are surprised to see Ms. Atishi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj trying to save the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government by taking hilarious steps. 

In her letter, she wrote DJB is responsible for ensuring every resident in Delhi gets clean and adequate water, she urged the DJB CEO to ensure the resolution of the problem of contaminated water within 48 hours and give a compliance report on the same  

“Strong and exemplary action against the concerned officers to ensure no laxity in the near future by DJB officer in ensuring clean water to all residents of Delhi,”she added. 

 Mr. Sachdeva has said “With dozens of scams in its every department coming out every other day the Delhi Government knows that its days are numbered and its surviving on the base of a brute majority people gave them in good trust.” 

