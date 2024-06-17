ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi water crisis BJP-made: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Updated - June 17, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 01:04 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP wants no water for Delhi people and they are doing all conspiracies to ensure it, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay has alleged

PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference regarding the shortage of water in the national capital in New Delhi, on June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTIs

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the water crisis in New Delhi was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on June 17, Mr. Singh accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national capital. "I am saying there is a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants no water for Delhi people and they are doing all conspiracies to ensure it," he alleged.

Also read: People wait in long queues as Delhi continues to grapple with water shortage

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

Delhi water crisis: "If Centre does not intervene, situation will not improve," Minister Atishi

Mr. Singh said that Delhi gets water from Haryana, and when the BJP-ruled State does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage. "We are not getting water as per our demand. When we request the Haryana government, they don't listen. We request the LG, but he doesn't do the required work," he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several areas in the national capital have been reeling under a water crisis for weeks, with little to no supply, and shortage being met by private water tankers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US