Delhi water crisis BJP-made: AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged that the water crisis in New Delhi was orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference on June 17, Mr. Singh accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against the residents of the national capital. "I am saying there is a BJP-sponsored water crisis. BJP wants no water for Delhi people and they are doing all conspiracies to ensure it," he alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.

Mr. Singh said that Delhi gets water from Haryana, and when the BJP-ruled State does not give the required water, it leads to a shortage. "We are not getting water as per our demand. When we request the Haryana government, they don't listen. We request the LG, but he doesn't do the required work," he claimed.

Several areas in the national capital have been reeling under a water crisis for weeks, with little to no supply, and shortage being met by private water tankers.

