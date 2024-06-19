GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says she will go on an indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:10 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Water Minister Atishi has demanded that PM Narendra Modi intervene and solve Delhi’s water supply crisis.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has demanded that PM Narendra Modi intervene and solve Delhi’s water supply crisis. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 19 said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis in New Delhi and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved within a couple of days.

Delhi water crisis: "If Centre does not intervene, situation will not improve," Minister Atishi

Addressing a press conference in the Delhi, Ms. Atishi said Delhi is grappling with a water crisis since Haryana is not releasing the capital’s share of water. “Yesterday, Haryana released 513 MGD of water to Delhi as against 613 MGD. One MGD of water is for 28,500 people. This means that water was not released for over 28 lakh people,” she added.

The Minister said people are not only battling heatwave conditions but also water shortage. “I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the water crisis requesting him to resolve the issue. If the crisis is not solved within two days, I will go on an indefinite strike from June 21,” she said.

Delhi water crisis BJP-made: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Atishi said they have written multiple letters to the Haryana government to resolve the issue.

