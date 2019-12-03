Delhi Waqf Board to give ₹10 lakh to kin of slain policeman

Delhi Waqf Board will give ₹10 lakh and a permanent job to a family member of Inspector Subodh Singh, who was killed by a mob of around 400 people following the alleged discovery of cow carcasses in a village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

“We want a message to go out.. in a way he was lynched and it is wrong. We will offer a job to his wife or son,” Delhi Waqf Board Chairperson Amanatullah Khan told The Hindu.

He added that the U.P. government has not given any job to the family. “We reached out to the family and I talked to Subodh’s wife. We will go to the village this week and give the money,” Mr. Khan said.

In December last year, Singh and a youth were killed when a mob of around 400 people clashed with the police following the alleged discovery of cow carcasses in the village.

The Inspector was also the investigating officer of the Dadri lynching case between September 28, 2015, and November 9, 2015.

Trouble started after the former pradhan of Mahav village, Raj Kumar, approached the police to complain that parts of 5-6 cows had been found in a field.

Along with his team, the Inspector rushed to the spot to investigate and tried to calm the agitated locals.

While the police assured the villagers of action, miscreants carried carcasses, “possibly of cow progeny”, on a tractor trolley, parked it outside the police outpost at Chingravati in Syana, and blocked the road.

As tempers flared, a clash ensued. Around half-a-dozen policemen, including a DSP, and several civilians were injured. Firing occurred from both sides. Stones were also pelted.

The Inspector was killed in the attack. He was in-charge of the outpost.