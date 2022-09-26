Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities | Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days judicial custody

Anti-Corruption Branch, in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, arrested Amanatullah Khan on September 16

PTI New Delhi
September 26, 2022 17:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced at the Rouse Avenue court, in New Delhi on September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on September 26 sent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the bail hearing for Khan on Tuesday.

Earlier, on September 21, the court had extended the custodial interrogation of Mr. Khan by five days.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Mr. Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, Mr. Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further, it was alleged that Mr. Khan, as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Mr. Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app