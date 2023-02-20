ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Waqf Board moves HC against Centre's decision to take over 123 waqf properties

February 20, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Centre is bypassing the laws and courts to occupy it forcibly, says Board chairman Amanatullah Khan

PTI

Delhi Board chairman Amanatullah Khan. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi Waqf Board has moved the High Court against the Centre's decision to take over 123 Waqf properties, Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said on Monday.

He asserted that the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to "occupy it forcibly".

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently decided to take over the 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargah and graveyards.

