Delhi Waqf Board members not paid since Feb.

They write to Kejriwal about pending salaries

Members of the Delhi Waqf Board have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-payment of salaries for the last nine months. They said they will protest if not paid soon.

In a letter dated October 20, the members stated that they haven’t received their salaries since February “due to the sudden removal of the then Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board on 20.03.2020 and further because of the nationwide lockdown”.

The members said they made representations to the authorities concerned regarding the matter but haven’t received a response yet. “We got only verbal assurance that everything will be fine after selection of chairperson, but unfortunately the board is continuously facing hurdles in the appointment of chairperson,” the letter stated.

The members said they have been working relentlessly for the board and have also increased the revenue by approximately 182%. Due to non-payment of salaries, they are facing financial troubles and that if they’re not paid, they will be forced to protest.

“Keeping in view the above, we, the employees of Delhi Waqf Board, would like to request you to kindly intervene in this matter and take immediate action in this regard, otherwise we will have no option other than to start protest by various means,” the members said in the letter.