Delhi

Delhi Waqf Board designates graveyard for coronavirus victims

People cremate the mortal remains of a coronavirus patient maintaining social distancing at Nigam Bodh ghat in Delhi on April 3, 2020.

People cremate the mortal remains of a coronavirus patient maintaining social distancing at Nigam Bodh ghat in Delhi on April 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It has designated its graveyard situated along the Ring Road, near Millennium Park as “COVID 19 graveyard”

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards specifically to bury those who die from COVID-19, in view of the problems being faced by people in performing the last rites of the coronavirus victims.

In a letter to secretary of Delhi government and Health department, Board’s chief executive officer S.M. Ali said it has designated its “Jadeed Qurustaan” graveyard near Millennium Park, for the last rites of the COVID-19 victims in the city.

Also Read
Volunteers distributing food to those in need in New Delhi on April 9.

COVID-19 | Delhi govt. to carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations

 

“One of the major problem faced by public is last rites of COVID-19 victims. It has been reported that due to lack of information, the general public is not allowing burial of victims of coronavirus in the graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate,” the letter stated.

Ali said the Waqf Board has designated its graveyard situated along the Ring Road, near Millennium Park as “COVID 19 graveyard”.

“The graveyard may be used for burial of COVID-19 victims,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 4:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-waqf-board-designates-graveyard-for-coronavirus-victims/article31308377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY