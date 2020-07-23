Delhi Waqf Board asks ASI to inspect damaged mosque

NEW DELHI

23 July 2020 07:07 IST

The Delhi Waqf Board has written to the Archaeological Survey of India requesting it to study Masjid Mubarak Begum, which was damaged due to heavy rain on Sunday.

The Board said it will carry out the removal of debris on the terrace to avoid absorption of more water that may lead to further damage. However, it requested ASI’s help in doing this so that the rubble could be preserved for research and later used for restoration.

An official from the Board said that they were concerned about how to remove the debris of the dome without causing further damage to the 200-year-old mosque.

The central dome of the structure was damaged due to heavy rain and lightning on Sunday, the Board said, adding that nobody was injured.