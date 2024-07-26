GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall, waterlogging; IMD predicts more rain for next two hours

The weather department also informed that the North parts of India are likely to experience moderate rainfall during this week

Published - July 26, 2024 09:30 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Water logging during heavy spell of rain in north west Delhi area on Friday.

Water logging during heavy spell of rain in north west Delhi area on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The national capital woke up to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday, bringing relief from the persistently humid weather.

The India Meteorological Department on X informed that the Delhi and NCR region is likely to experience more rain during the next two hours.

"Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, IGNOU, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Meham (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Along with this, Delhi areas like Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Patel Nagar, and Burari are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department also informed that the North parts of India are likely to experience moderate rainfall during this week.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the week," the IMD added.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28.

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

