Delhi vs Centre row: SC holds Delhi government has control over administrative services

May 11, 2023

In a big win for AAP-led Delhi government, the Supreme Court on May 11 ruled in its favour over its control of services in the national capital and held it must have control over bureaucrats. However, the court also said that Delhi government’s control over services shall not extend to entries related to public order, police and land.

The LG will be bound by the aid and advice of the Delhi Cabinet in matters of services, the apex court held. “Delhi government similar to other States represents the representative form of government and any further expansion of the Union’s power will be contrary to the Constitutional scheme”.

If administrative services are excluded from the legislative and executive domains, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions, the court said.

The Supreme Court held that the day-to-day administration of Delhi lies with the elected government. This includes power over IAS and joint cadre deployed to Delhi government departments. A five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “In a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest with the elected government. If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of the triple chain of accountability will be redundant.”

The Bench said if the officers stop reporting to the ministers or do not abide by their directions, the principle of collective responsibility is affected. The officers feel they are insulated from the control of the government, which will dilute accountability and affect governance. The five-judge bench had reserved its judgment on January 18.

The case pertains to a power struggle between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of administrative services in the national capital. The Delhi government argued in the Supreme Court against its exclusion from exercising control over administrative services like the IAS in the nation’s capital. These services were controlled by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the Union Territory appointed by the Centre.

The case was posted before a Constitution bench after a three-judge Bench in 2021 decided to send it to a larger bench on a request by the Central government. The question of who controls services was left undecided by a two-judge Bench of the apex court in 2019, which gave a split verdict and referred the matter to a three-judge Bench.

