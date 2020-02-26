Delhi violence | Video of inflammatory slogans at BJP MLA’s march surfaces

New Delhi

Abhay Verma says the slogans were raised, but that it was by “common people” in the area and not his supporters.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma on Tuesday night led a march in his area in Laxmi Nagar of east Delhi, during which people were allegedly chanting “Police ke hatyaaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko” (Shoot the people, who murdered the policeman).

In a video of the march, the group was also heard chanting “Jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wohi desh pe raj karega” (People who talk about the welfare of the Hindus, they will only rule in the country) and “Jai Shree Ram”.

When contacted Mr. Verma confirmed that both the slogans were raised, but that it was by “common people” in the area and not his supporters. “You see the videos, I’m waving my hands and asking people not to raise the slogans. But in a mob, who will stop whom,” Mr. Verma told The Hindu on Wednesday.

In the video, a person walking very close to Mr. Verma, on his right side, is raising the slogans, while others surrounding him completed the slogans. Mr. Verma is seen waving his hands, at least when the group was chanting “Hamara vidayak kaisa ho... Abhay Verma jaisa ho”.

It is not audible or clear from the video whether Mr. Verma was asking people not to raise slogans, but the BJP MLA did not stop the march after even after the “goli maaro” slogans, which were raised at least twice.

Amit Shah has failed: AAP

The AAP attacked the BJP for the slogans raised during the march. “Delhi is burning since last 48 hours. Home Minister @AmitShah has completely failed to control the law and order situation of Delhi. BJP Delhi vice-president who’s MLA from Laxmi Nagar can been seen inciting violence in Delhi. Will @AmitShah act?” AAP said in a tweet.

“What is this Laxmi Nagar BJP MLA doing? Amit Shah, holds all-party meeting, pretending to restore peace and their MLA is engaged in inciting riots,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet while sharing the video on Tuesday.

Mr. Verma said that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday he received many phone calls from people in the area who were worried that there would be riots in the area and shops were being closed. “As a public representative, I reached Vijay Chowk main market and urged shopkeepers to open the shops and assured that everything will be peaceful. To instil faith in the people we then took two rounds in the area. Because of this, there was no problem in the area and everything was peaceful.”