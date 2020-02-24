Delhi violence | Students detained for calling for demonstrations at police headquarters

About 10 people were detained in front of the Parliament Street police station on Monday evening following a call for demonstration at the New Police Headquarters.

While multiple groups including the Jamia Coordination Committee, the JNU students’ union and other collectives such as the “Ham Bharath Ke Log” put out the calls for demonstration at the police headquarters at Jai Singh Marg, they did not take place. Some had called for demonstrations against “police brutality” while others had called them to urge for peace and de-escalation.

The police barricaded both ends of the Jai Singh Marg, where the main gate of the HQ lies, had imposed Section 144 in the area and heavy deployment in case protesters turned up.

Among those detained from here included seven students from the Jamia Milia Islamia, the Jamia Coordination Committee said in a statement. It said the police had reportedly behaved rudely and abused them.