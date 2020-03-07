Delhi

Delhi violence: One held for sweet-shop employee’s killing

Police personnel at a violence-affected area in northeast Delhi on February 25, 2020.

Dilbar Singh Negi’s decapitated body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of an employee of a sweet shop in northeast Delhi during the communal violence, police said.

Dilbar Singh Negi’s decapitated body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He belonged to Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in the area.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing Negi and are trying to identify the other suspects.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
Mar 7, 2020

