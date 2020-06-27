Delhi violence | No need for apprehension, CBSE tells students from northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that there is no need for any apprehensions on the part of Class XII students in northeast Delhi who have written only one or two papers, as their board exams were interrupted by violence in the area in February.

“The apprehensions expressed about the students of northeast Delhi who have appeared in less than three subjects are totally unfounded,” said CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma, responding to The Hindu’s report regarding the 2,400 students, mostly from north-east Delhi, who are in this situation. “Marks awarded in the remaining subjects are based on the recommendations of expert committee and formulated keeping the interests of students in mind.”

As per the assessment scheme, students who appeared for one of two exams will be awarded marks on the basis of the completed papers, as well as their performance in internal assessments, practical exams and project work.

For students who wrote more than three exams, the average of the marks of three best performing subjects will be awarded for the cancelled papers.