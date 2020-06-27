Delhi violence | No need for apprehension, CBSE tells students from northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that there is no need for any apprehensions on the part of Class XII students in northeast Delhi who have written only one or two papers, as their board exams were interrupted by violence in the area in February.
“The apprehensions expressed about the students of northeast Delhi who have appeared in less than three subjects are totally unfounded,” said CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma, responding to The Hindu’s report regarding the 2,400 students, mostly from north-east Delhi, who are in this situation. “Marks awarded in the remaining subjects are based on the recommendations of expert committee and formulated keeping the interests of students in mind.”
As per the assessment scheme, students who appeared for one of two exams will be awarded marks on the basis of the completed papers, as well as their performance in internal assessments, practical exams and project work.
For students who wrote more than three exams, the average of the marks of three best performing subjects will be awarded for the cancelled papers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath