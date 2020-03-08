Delhi violence: Man arrested for murder of sweet shop staff

A 27-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a sweet shop worker during communal riots on February 24, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the accused, identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz, a resident of Shiv Vihar, has been arrested for the murder of Dilbar Singh Negi whose charred, mutilated body was found in the shop’s godown two days later on February 26.

The arrest was made by the team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo on Friday.

The police claimed that on February 24, a riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar three-way junction in which “accused Shahnawaz and several other persons threw stones and torched several shops”. Further, the police claimed that the accused entered a bookstore and a sweet shop godown in Chaman Park and “torched both the places along with other rioters”.

A case under Section 147, 148, 149, 302, 201, 436, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Gokul Puri police station and investigation was started.

During the probe, the police said, “Eyewitnesses had identified accused Shahnawaz as the main aggressor who was leading the mob on February 24”.

Accused Shahnawaz used to run a cigarette and paan shop right opposite the sweet shop’s godown for the last few years. Negi, from Uttarakhand’s Pauri, used to work as a waiter in the sweet shop.

Negi’s fellow mates said that around 2 p.m. on February 24, the victim had gone for lunch and the violence began around 3 p.m. after which Negi and two of his colleagues got stuck on the second floor of the godown. Right above the second floor was the terrace where scores of rioters had gathered and were throwing stones.

On February 26, the owners of the sweet shop went to the godown and found his charred body on the second floor.