Delhi violence: Man arrested for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

New Delhi

09 March 2020 14:20 IST

He is suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).