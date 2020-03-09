Delhi

Delhi violence: Man arrested for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

Police chasing the protesters at Khajoori area in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.

Police chasing the protesters at Khajoori area in New Delhi on February 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

He is suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

