Delhi violence: Man arrested for hatching conspiracy to incite communal riots

A 33-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Monday arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, they said.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Also Read Delhi Police arrests couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).