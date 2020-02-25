Delhi violence live updates: All possible steps will be taken to restore peace, says Kejriwal after meeting Shah

CM Arvind Kejriwal with L-G Anil Baijal after attending an all-party meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security situation in Delhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

25 February 2020 10:56 IST

Violence continued for the third consecutive day in several parts of northeast Delhi, especially Maujpur, Brahampuri and other adjoining areas.

A police head constable was among those killed in the violence that took a communal colour and spread to other parts of northeast Delhi on Monday as organised groups attacked each other, setting shops and vehicles on fire.

The death toll has risen to 8 on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates:

2:30 pm

Gambhir hits out at fellow party leader Kapil Mishra

Condemning the violence, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir told reporters, "Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them."

Mishra is Gambhir's fellow party leader who led a pro-CAA gathering in Jafrabad on Sunday, after which violence erupted.

2:00 pm

Death toll rises to 8

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Rattan Lal, Shahid Khan, Mohammed Furqaan, Nazim, Rahul Solanki, Vinod. The other two are unidentified as of now. All are residents of northeast Delhi.

Hemani Bhandari reports

1:15 pm

'All possible steps to restore peace'

"Rising above party politics, it was decided to take all possible steps to restore peace," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after attending the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security situation in the national capital.

Terming it as a constructive discussion, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Home Minister has assured to provide adequate police for law and order maintenance. One policeman was killed in the violence while 26 others were admitted to two hospitals, he added.

Devesh Pandey reports

1:00 pm

Violence continues

Incidents of stone pelting in Maujpur, Brahampuri and other adjoining areas were again reported on Tuesday. Police has deployed Rapid Action Force in areas that were severely hit due to riots.

According to Delhi Fire Services, three firemen were injured on Monday while attending to 45 calls from the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi. While attending to the calls, a fire tender was pelted with stones and another was torched by protesters.

Saurabh Trivedi reports

12:15 am

Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal reach North Block to meet Amit Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal reach North Block for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security situation in Delhi.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are also present, along with BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Subhash Chopra of Congress and several officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devesh Pandey reports

11.30 am

Kejriwal appeals for calm, points out lack of adequate police deployment

I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and remain calm once again, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press meet.

Mr. Kejriwal chaired an all-party MLAs meet to discuss the situation in northeast Delhi.

"Everyone who has been affected or the seven people who died were also from among us, were one of us. Today some people are being affected tomorrow others will be. Please shun violence," he said.

A complaint that many MLAs have had is about lack of adequate police deployment, I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah about the same at 12 noon, he added.

11.20 am

SC to hear plea by ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah seeking lodging of FIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices S. K. Kaul and K. M. Joseph.

The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

10.40 am

Amit Shah to meet Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an urgent meeting with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of different political parties to discuss the prevailing situation in the National Capital. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 noon.

10.30 am

Death toll climbs to seven

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official has said.

10.00 am

Kejriwal to meet all-party MLAs

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is “very worried” about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi and called an urgent meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas.

In a tweet, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence.

“Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence (sic),” he tweeted.

“Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while,” Kejriwal added.

Sources said the meeting will take place at the chief minister’s residence at 10.30 am.

9.30 am

Five stations on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line remain shut

Pink Line Metro at Maujpur-Babarpur Station, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Five stations on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas.

“Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.