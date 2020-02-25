Delhi

Delhi violence: Jamia committee demands BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s immediate arrest

“Immediate arrest on FIRs registered against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in northeast Delhi through his speeches and tweets,” the Jamia committee memorandum read

The Jamia Coordination Committee submitted a memorandum of demands to the police on Monday and said BJP leader Kapil Mishra should be arrested for allegedly inciting violence in northeast Delhi.

The committee had given a call for protest outside the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road, but they were escorted to Nizamuddin following meetings between the joint commissioner of police (southern range) and the agitators.

“Immediate arrest on FIRs registered against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in northeast Delhi through his speeches and tweets,” the memorandum read.

They also demanded security for 20 sites where protests against the new citizenship law are underway. These site include Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mustafabad, Turkman Gate, Khureji, Jama Masjid, Jaffrabad metro station.

They demanded that said events in support of the contentious citizenship law should not be allowed to happen within a three-kilometre radius of these sites.

In anticipation of their protest call, three metro stations were shut the on Yellow line and another was shut on the Violet Line, and were opened later. Prohibitory orders were also imposed outside the new police headquarters.

