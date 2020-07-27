Delhi violence: HC restrains police from circulating info related to Pinjra Tod activist

New Delhi:

27 July 2020 16:29 IST

In her petition, Ms. Kalita said the selective leaking of information against her case was causing grave prejudice to her

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrain the city police from circulating information to the media in connection with the case against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalitha, arrested in relation to north-east Delhi riots, till the trial commences in the case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru gave the order on Ms. Kalita's plea alleging the police of selectively leaking information relating to her case to the media.

Delhi Police had argued that its press note was issued to media to correct the facts, put out by the Pinjra Tod group members on social media, as accountability of the institution was attached to it.

Advertising

Advertising

Delhi Police has stated that Ms. Kalita herself started a ‘media trial’ in her favour to gain sympathy and generate public opinion in her favour.

In her petition, Ms. Kalita said the selective leaking of information against her case was causing grave prejudice to her.

Ms. Kalita is currently facing four different FIRs connected with the anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad, north-east Delhi riots and violence in Daryaganj during a protest against the new citizenship law last year.