Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Jamia student Safoora Zargar

New Delhi:

23 June 2020 15:02 IST

Justice Rajiv Shakdher passed the order after the Central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, agreed to Ms. Zargar's bail plea on humanitarian grounds

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday enlarged on bail 23 weeks’ pregnant Safoora Zargar, the Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi violence case.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher passed the order after the Central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, agreed to Ms. Zargar's bail plea on humanitarian grounds.

The Solicitor General said that the order enlarging her on bail should not be made a precedent and additonally insisted on a series of conditions to be followed by Ms. Zargar after her release.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read HC seeks status report on Safoora’s bail plea

Taking note of the Solicitor General's request, the high court ordered that Ms. Zargar, after her release, will not induldge in activities for which she has been investigated.

The high court further said Ms. Zargar will refrain from influencing or hampering the ongoing investigation. If Ms. Zargar is required to leave NCT of Delhi, she will seek permission of the court concerned, the high court said.

Solicitor General Mehta, additionally, asked for the presence of Ms. Zargar to the Police Station concerned every 15 days, but Justice Shakdher declined it, saying interaction with the concerned investigating officer over the phone once every 15 days was enough.

Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Ms. Zargar, agreed to the terms and conditions set by the court.

Delhi Police, in the status report, had objected to the grant of bail to Ms. Zargar stating that she was "part of the conspiratorial design not only to cause disaffection but, the use of any means to cause death and injury to person and death and loss to persons".

"Their main target was to uproot the government of India through violent means by instigating riots and unrest throughout the country," the status report said.

One of the "grave and compelling reasons" cited by the Delhi Police to keep her in custody was that Ms. Zargar is "one of the main conspirators as well as instigators behind the riots".

On the ground of pregnancy as a reason to seek bail, Delhi Police said there was "no exception carved out for pregnant inmates, who is accused of such henious crime, to be released on bail merely becasue of their pregnancy".