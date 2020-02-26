Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 24

NEW DELHI

26 February 2020 08:40 IST

First cases of casualty have been reported at the LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

Two deaths were recorded at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday taking the count of people who have died in the northeast Delhi violence to 24, authorities said.

These were the first cases of casualty reported at LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

“One person was brought dead, while another died during treatment,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Kishore Singh told PTI.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the toll stood at 22, all fatalities being recorded at GTB Hospital.

Also read | Delhi violence day 4 updates