Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 24

A shop burns as a mob sets it on fire during the violence between two groups in New Delhi on Feb. 25, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI NEW DELHI 26 February 2020 08:40 IST
Updated: 26 February 2020 20:16 IST

First cases of casualty have been reported at the LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

Two deaths were recorded at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday taking the count of people who have died in the northeast Delhi violence to 24, authorities said.

These were the first cases of casualty reported at LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

“One person was brought dead, while another died during treatment,” Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital Kishore Singh told PTI.

Earlier, the toll stood at 22, all fatalities being recorded at GTB Hospital.

